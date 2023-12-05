Place, Erased: A virtual listening session with the Gulf States Newsroom; RSVP now

Several towns across the South have suffered devastation due to major environmental shifts, both natural and man-made, erasing their once-thriving culture and community.

In “Place, Erased,” a series from the Gulf States Newsroom, reporters Danny McArthur and Drew Hawkins examine the journeys of three towns — Easonville, Alabama, Revilletown, Louisiana, and Clermont Harbor, Mississippi — the former residents who were pushed out and the people fighting to keep them alive.

Join us Thursday, Dec. 14, at 1 p.m. CST as we listen to the series and discuss the stories with the reporters and people from each featured community. You’ll get to ask questions and share stories about other “ghost towns” we should explore. The listening session will take place virtually on Zoom. Register here.

