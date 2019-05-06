© 2022 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your crucial donation during the Fall Drive provides content across platforms and across the world: 844-790-1094 or click here now!
NPR News

2019 Met Gala: Lady Gaga, Billy Porter Bring Camp To The Red Carpet

By Dani Nett
Published May 6, 2019 at 8:36 PM CDT
Lady Gaga
Neilson Barnard
/
Getty Images
Lady Gaga

Updated at 11:55 p.m. ET

The biggest night in fashion has arrived — and this year may well be a contender for the most playful, absurd and opulent red carpet in Met Gala history.

About 550 people were expected to attend this year's fundraiser, according to The New York Times. The theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," in part a nod to the 1964 essay by Susan Sontag.

Janelle Monae
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum
/
Getty Images for The Met Museum
Janelle Monae

If you're unfamiliar with camp, think less about hiking boots and tentpoles (though, in fairness, showing up in that could be very camp) — and much more about Lady Gaga having three outfit reveals on the pink carpet, while wheeling around a pink champagne wagon.

Or actor Billy Porter, donning a golden catsuit, being carried out on a gold-trimmed litter by six shirtless men wearing golden pants. And then casually revealing that his catsuit also has 10-foot golden wings.

Along with Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, co-chairs of the event include Lady Gaga, tennis star Serena Williams, singer Harry Styles and Gucci's Alessandro Michele.

Kacey Musgraves
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Kacey Musgraves

Here are some highlights from the pink carpet at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art — gifted to us by celebrities who very much understood the assignment.

Among those ranks: Country-pop star Kacey Musgraves came as a life-size Barbie-meets-Elle-Woods. Zendaya, wearing a light-up Cinderella-esque dress, intentionally left a slipper on the staircase.

And rapper Cardi B turned it out in a down dress that reportedly took 35 people over 2,000 hours to make, according to Vogue.

Come for the fashion. Stay for the think pieces and Twitter wars over how to quantify campiness.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Cardi B
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Cardi B
Laverne Cox
Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images
/
AFP/Getty Images
Laverne Cox
Katy Perry
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Katy Perry
Lupita Nyong'o
Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images
/
AFP/Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o
Law Roach and Zendaya
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Law Roach and Zendaya
Ezra Miller
Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images
/
AFP/Getty Images
Ezra Miller

NPR News
Dani Nett
Dani Nett (she/they) has been an audience engagement editor on NPR's Newshub since 2017. She manages the network's flagship Facebook and Twitter accounts; develops strategy; and helms NPR's digital platforms through historic moments — from racial justice protests to wars and presidential impeachments.
See stories by Dani Nett

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info