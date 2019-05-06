2019 Met Gala: Lady Gaga, Billy Porter Bring Camp To The Red Carpet

Updated at 11:55 p.m. ET

The biggest night in fashion has arrived — and this year may well be a contender for the most playful, absurd and opulent red carpet in Met Gala history.

About 550 people were expected to attend this year's fundraiser, according to The New York Times. The theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," in part a nod to the 1964 essay by Susan Sontag.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Getty Images for The Met Museum Janelle Monae

If you're unfamiliar with camp, think less about hiking boots and tentpoles (though, in fairness, showing up in that could be very camp) — and much more about Lady Gaga having three outfit reveals on the pink carpet, while wheeling around a pink champagne wagon.

Or actor Billy Porter, donning a golden catsuit, being carried out on a gold-trimmed litter by six shirtless men wearing golden pants. And then casually revealing that his catsuit also has 10-foot golden wings.

Along with Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, co-chairs of the event include Lady Gaga, tennis star Serena Williams, singer Harry Styles and Gucci's Alessandro Michele.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images / Getty Images Kacey Musgraves

Here are some highlights from the pink carpet at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art — gifted to us by celebrities who very much understood the assignment.

Among those ranks: Country-pop star Kacey Musgraves came as a life-size Barbie-meets-Elle-Woods. Zendaya, wearing a light-up Cinderella-esque dress, intentionally left a slipper on the staircase.

And rapper Cardi B turned it out in a down dress that reportedly took 35 people over 2,000 hours to make, according to Vogue.

Come for the fashion. Stay for the think pieces and Twitter wars over how to quantify campiness.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images / Getty Images Cardi B

Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Laverne Cox

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images / Getty Images Katy Perry

Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Lupita Nyong'o

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images / Getty Images Law Roach and Zendaya