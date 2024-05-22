Morning news brief
Norway, Ireland and Spain recognize a Palestinian state. Lawyers for former President Trump are in a Florida court Wednesday. Ascension health care systems deals with fallout from ransomware attack.
Copyright 2024 NPR
