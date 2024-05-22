© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel
Published May 22, 2024 at 4:13 AM CDT

Norway, Ireland and Spain recognize a Palestinian state. Lawyers for former President Trump are in a Florida court Wednesday. Ascension health care systems deals with fallout from ransomware attack.

Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR News
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info