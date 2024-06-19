Morning news brief

© 2024 WWNO
By Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
Published June 19, 2024

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun testifies on Capitol Hill. Two growing wildfires upend life in New Mexico. Ascension, one of the nation's largest health systems, deals with the effects of a ransomware attack.

NPR News
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

