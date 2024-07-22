Can Biden delegates vote for Harris?
When Americans vote in a primary, they’re technically voting for delegates to support the candidate the voter chose. Then those delegates are sent to their party’s convention to vote.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
When Americans vote in a primary, they’re technically voting for delegates to support the candidate the voter chose. Then those delegates are sent to their party’s convention to vote.
Copyright 2024 NPR