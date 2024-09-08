Sunday Puzzle: Antonyms Attract

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two words. Change one letter in each of them to get a pair of antonyms.

Ex. Bloat & Sick --> Float & Sink

Bread & Marrow Expansive & Cheat Worn & Pray Brine & Broom Throb & Watch Heaved & Well Plaid & Fanny Oven & Closet

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Ethan Kane, of Albuquerque, N.M. Name a famous TV personality of the past. Drop the second letter of this person's last name, and phonetically the first and last names together will sound like a creature of the past. What celebrity is this?

Challenge answer: Dinah Shore —> Dinosaur

Winner: DJ Boyd of Northville, Michigan

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Michael Schwartz, of Florence, Oregon. Take the name of a watercraft that contains an odd number of letters. Remove the middle letter and rearrange the remaining ones to name a body of water. What words are these?

