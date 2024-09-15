Abortion opponents seek to block state amendments
In more than half the states where abortion rights are expected on the ballot in 2024, there are efforts to stop those amendments before they make it to voters this November.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
In more than half the states where abortion rights are expected on the ballot in 2024, there are efforts to stop those amendments before they make it to voters this November.
Copyright 2024 NPR