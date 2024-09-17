Morning news brief
The man accused of planning to assassinate Donald Trump wanted to fight in Ukraine. Ohio state police to monitor schools in Springfield. Media magnate Rupert Murdoch is facing his children in court.
Copyright 2024 NPR
