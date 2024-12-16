Morning news brief
Concerns over what kind of Syria the new conservative Sunni Islamist leadership will build. Renewed hope for a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. ABC pays to settle Trump's defamation lawsuit.
Copyright 2024 NPR
