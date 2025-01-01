Morning news brief
Ukraine's capital begins the new year under a new wave of Russian drone attacks. At least half of Puerto Rico is starting the new year without power. Many people this month will embark on Dry January.
Copyright 2025 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Ukraine's capital begins the new year under a new wave of Russian drone attacks. At least half of Puerto Rico is starting the new year without power. Many people this month will embark on Dry January.
Copyright 2025 NPR