Multiple people dead after vehicle slams into crowd on Bourbon Street: officials 

Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Steve Inskeep
Published January 1, 2025 at 2:42 AM CST

Ukraine's capital begins the new year under a new wave of Russian drone attacks. At least half of Puerto Rico is starting the new year without power. Many people this month will embark on Dry January.

