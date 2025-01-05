Here are the winners of the 2025 Golden Globes

Updated January 06, 2025 at 00:56 AM ET

Demi Moore, Zoe Saldaña, Kieran Culkin and Adrien Brody all took home awards Sunday night at the 82nd Golden Globes.

Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the event in Beverly Hills, California.

The queer musical-thriller Emilia Pérez led the night in wins from the film categories, taking home four awards of their ten nominations, including a supporting actress award for Saldaña and the Golden Globe for best motion picture, musical or comedy. The Brutalist ended the night with three awards, including the Golden Globe for best motion picture, drama, and a best actor win for star Adrien Brody. On the television side, FX's Shōgun took home four awards, winning in every category the show was nominated for, including acting awards for stars Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai and Tadanobu Asano. Hacks and Baby Reindeer also took home two awards apiece.

This year's ceremony comes after years of Golden Globes turmoil: In 2021, the Los Angeles Times reported that there were no Black members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which founded the awards in 1944. NBC cancelled the 2022 awards telecast and studios and stars boycotted the ceremony in protest. Longtime Globes producer Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries, a holding company, acquired the awards in 2023. (Dick Clark Productions is owned, in part, by Penske Media Corporation, which publishes a number of outlets including Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and Rolling Stone.) An expanded voting body of 334 entertainment journalists from around the world now vote on the awards.

Below are 2025 Golden Globes nominees, with winners marked in bold.

Best motion picture, drama

Winner: The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best motion picture, musical or comedy

Winner: Emilia Pérez

Anora

Challengers

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Best motion picture, animated

Winner: Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best motion picture, non-English language

Winner: Emilia Pérez

All We Imagine as Light

The Girl With the Needle

I'm Still Here

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

Best director, motion picture

Winner: Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Conclave

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

Best screenplay, motion picture

Winner: Peter Straughan, Conclave

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Winner: Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Kate Winslet, Lee

Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Winner: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Sonja Flemming / CBS / CBS Demi Moore accepts the award for best actress in a musical or comedy film for her role as Elisabeth Sparkle in The Substance.

Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Winner: Demi Moore, The Substance

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Zendaya, Challengers

Best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

Winner: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Winner: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Yura Borisov, Anora

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Winner: Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Best original score, motion picture

Winner: Challengers

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

The Wild Robot

Best original song, motion picture

Winner: Emilia Pérez – "El Mal"

The Last Showgirl – "Beautiful That Way"

Challengers – "Compress/Repress"

Better Man – "Forbidden Road"

The Wild Robot — "Kiss the Sky"

Emilia Pérez – "Mi Camino"

Sonja Flemming / CBS / CBS Wicked director Jon M. Chu accepts the Golden Globe award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

Cinematic and box office achievement

Winner: Wicked

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator 2

Inside Out 2

Twisters

The Wild Robot

On the TV side

Best television series, drama

Winner: Shōgun

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Slow Horses

Squid Game

Best television series, musical or comedy

Winner: Hacks

Abbott Elementary

Only Murders in the Building

Nobody Wants This

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Best limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

Winner: Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Best actor in a television series, drama

Winner: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Best actress in a television series, drama

Winner: Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Best actor in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

Winner: Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Best actress in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

Winner: Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Kate Winslet, The Regime

Best actress in a television series, musical or comedy

Winner: Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Best actor in a television series, musical or comedy

Winner: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best actress in a supporting role in a TV series

Winner: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Best actor in a supporting role in a TV series

Winner: Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Diego Luna, La Máquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television

