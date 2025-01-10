A neighbors' bond that transcends age
Two women, who differ in age by nearly 50 years, talk about their friendship. They were neighbors before they met, and when they finally did, they discovered a connection across the age gap.
Copyright 2025 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Two women, who differ in age by nearly 50 years, talk about their friendship. They were neighbors before they met, and when they finally did, they discovered a connection across the age gap.
Copyright 2025 NPR