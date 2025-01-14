A tortoise survival tale: How Tiptoe escaped Southern California's wildfires

This is a developing story. For the latest local updates head to LAist.com and sign up for breaking news alerts.

Dark gray smoke puffed into the sky behind him as Tiptoe the African sulcata tortoise crunched on the green lawn beneath him. Flames were visible down the street, cars sped past, and Tiptoe's owner, Caitlin Doran, realized it was time to go.

The wildfire plowing through homes in California's Pacific Palisades was at Tiptoe's doorstep that Tuesday, forcing Doran and her extended family to flee with the 175-pound reptile in tow. They covered him in blankets and fed him bell peppers to keep him comfortable.

For years, Tiptoe has been a beloved sight in Pacific Palisades, quietly tromping along sidewalks with either Doran or her mother, sometimes taking time to eat the roses (his favorite). He's made appearances at festivals and preschools, and Doran had plans to have him hang out at retirement communities.

"People will grow vegetables for him. They grow flowers for him. When their grandkids are in town, they'll come over and check Tiptoe out," Doran said in an interview with NPR on Monday.

He has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers on his social media accounts. In posts he crunches on grass and veggies, stares wistfully out of car windows and wears little hats.

He was a Christmas gift for Doran when she was just 7 years old. Back then, he was the size of a credit card. Since then he has lived in the backyard of Doran's childhood home in Pacific Palisades. But that home, and the hutch Doran and her family built for Tiptoe late last year, are now gone. Tiptoe is now at Doran's home in Marina del Rey.

"He's dealing with it super well. Like I said, we're in the front yard right now. He's splayed out ... soaking up the vitamin D," she said.

Getting him out was no easy feat. Tiptoe is a sulcata, the world's largest mainland tortoise. His species' size is surpassed only by two types of island tortoises, one of which Charles Darwin famously rode while on the Galapagos. But Doran had help. She lured him from his hutch with bell peppers and had help heaving him into the back of an SUV.

Many of Doran's extended family and friends also lost homes to the fire. Her parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles are huddled together trying to figure out next steps, insurance forms and how to rebuild. One thing they won't have to worry about is Tiptoe's hutch. Doran says her landlord and others helped build a brand new structure for Tiptoe over two days.

In the meantime, Doran is taking the loss in stride and says people can learn a lot from Tiptoe.

Caitlin Doran / Caitlin Doran hangs out with Tiptoe the tortoise at his former home in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

"He really is a big piece of the community and I feel like such a good representation of what these next chunk of years are going to look like. Just slow and steady and happy attitude," she said. "Tiptoe has everything he needs on his back, including his home. And for so many of us in the Palisades, that's kind of the same boat we're rocking in."

