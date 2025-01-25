Hamas releases 4 more hostages as part of ceasefire agreement with Israel

Four female soldiers taken hostage in the Oct. 7, 2023 incursion into southern Israel by fighters belonging to the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza have won back their freedom.

Liri Albag, 19; Karina Ariev, 20; Daniella Gilboa, 20 and Naama Levy, 20, were handed over to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza on Saturday morning, and then transferred to an Israeli convoy to be driven across the border into Israel, the Israeli military said.

A short while later, the Israeli military said the hostages had crossed into Israel.

The handover to the Red Cross took place on Palestine Square in Gaza City in a Hamas-run military-style ceremony. Phalanxes of armed fighters in uniform, wearing black balaclavas and signature green headbands, were arrayed around the square. Spectators clambered on rubble and wrecked vehicles to get a look, waving Palestinian and Hamas flags.

The Hamas-organized event was in sharp contrast to the first handover of hostages last Sunday, when three Israeli civilian women were released amidst an unruly crowd.

AFP via Getty Images / AFP / AFP Hamas fighters escort four Israeli hostages to hand them over to a team from the Red Cross in Gaza City on January 25, 2025. Hamas militants handed over four Israeli women hostages to the Red Cross in a January 25 swap after parading them on a stage at a square in Gaza, an AFP journalist reported.

The four young women, who were in their pajamas when they were taken captive 476 days ago, were paraded in soldiers' uniforms onto a stage at the head of the square in Gaza City. Behind them banners with slogans condemned Israel.

During a brief appearance, two hostages held each other's hands. Some smiled and waved, raising their arms and giving a thumbs up in front of the crowd. The proceeding was broadcast live, including on Israeli television.

The women were freed as part of a deal mediated by the U.S., Qatar and Egypt, which brought about a six-week ceasefire that began last Sunday after more than 15 months of war in Gaza. It went ahead despite anger in Israel that Hamas still held civilians despite agreeing in the ceasefire deal to release them before soldiers.

So far, seven Israelis, all women, have been released from Hamas' captivity as part of the ceasefire agreement. Israel, in exchange, has said it will release around 1,900 Palestinian prisoners and detainees during this first phase of the ceasefire deal, with 90 released last week and around another 200 or so expected to be let go later Saturday.

Hamas still holds 90 hostages: most were seized in the 2023 attack, though several were captured nearly a decade ago. Hamas has promised to release another 26 hostages in the coming weeks, each in exchange for upwards of 30 Palestinian prisoners.

Maya Levin / NPR / NPR People gather at 'Hostage square' for an emotional live video viewing of the release of the 4 women Israeli hostages from Gaza on Saturday, in Tel Aviv.

The four women released on Saturday were serving as field observers in Unit 414 of the Field Intelligence Battalion when Hamas militants stormed their base on the border with Gaza and set it on fire.

According to the Israeli military, 66 soldiers were killed and seven female soldiers were taken hostage from the base, located on Kibbutz Nahal Oz. The three who were not part of Saturday's handover are Agam Berger, 20, who remains in Hamas' hands; Cpl. Noa Marciano, 19, whose body was recovered by Israeli troops in Gaza in November 2023, and Ori Megidish, who was rescued in an military operation in October of that year.

Their fate has raised questions in Israel about the military's failure to prevent the Hamas attack. Members of the female observer team had warned repeatedly that Hamas fighters appeared to be engaging in maneuvers suggesting that an attempt to infiltrate into Israel was imminent, but the warnings were not taken seriously by male commanders.

