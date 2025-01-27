Morning news brief
Palestinians return to Gaza City for first time in over a year as ceasefire holds, Florida Gov. DeSantis calls lawmakers to special session on immigration, Chiefs and Eagles to face off in Super Bowl.
Copyright 2025 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Palestinians return to Gaza City for first time in over a year as ceasefire holds, Florida Gov. DeSantis calls lawmakers to special session on immigration, Chiefs and Eagles to face off in Super Bowl.
Copyright 2025 NPR