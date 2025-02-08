'Wait Wait' for February 8, 2025: With Not My Job guest Vanessa Bayer
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with guest host Tom Papa, guest judge and scorekeeper Chioke I'Anson, Not My Job guest Vanessa Bayer and panelists Shantira Jackson, Rachel Feinstein, and Peter Grosz Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Chioke This Time
The Great Syrup and Avocado War; Anti-Trailer Crackdown; Lucy Gets Loose
Panel Questions
A Delicious Proposal
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about things turning green, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: Vanessa Bayer celebrates SNL's 50th by answering questions about other golden anniversaries
Actor and comedian Vanessa Bayer was added to the cast of SNL in 2010 and stayed there for 7 years. Now, she's part of the comedy institution's 50th anniversary celebration. She may be a part of SNL history, but can she answer our questions about other things turning 50?
Panel Questions
High January; New York Times Finds Unexpected Paradise on Earth
Limericks
Chioke I'Anson reads three news-related limericks: Chunky Monkey Cheeks; Starbucks Spelling Test; Rope A Dope Hero
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, now that we know Lucy couldn't run well, what will we learn she was good at?
