Morning news brief
General Services Administration staff face huge cuts and fears of 'nonstop' surveillance, top Trump administration officials visit Europe, and how Trump and Musk may impact future U.S. space missions.
Copyright 2025 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
General Services Administration staff face huge cuts and fears of 'nonstop' surveillance, top Trump administration officials visit Europe, and how Trump and Musk may impact future U.S. space missions.
Copyright 2025 NPR