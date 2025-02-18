Morning news brief

© 2025 WWNO
By Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
Published February 18, 2025 at 3:19 AM CST

U.S. and Russia to hold talks on ending war in Ukraine, health agencies lose staff in key areas as Trump firings set in, aides to NYC Mayor Adams resign after DOJ moves to dismiss corruption charges.

NPR News
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

