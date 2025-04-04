How new tariffs will impact small retailers. And, key takeaways from Trump's 7th week

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

Businesses are reeling from President Trump's Wednesday announcement of new tariffs on nearly everything the U.S. imports. The announcement triggered a sharp drop in the U.S. stock markets — a sign of the economic fallout expected from an expanded trade war.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images North America / Getty Images North America Stocks fell sharply in response to President Trump's sweeping tariff announcement Wednesday. The U.S. will impose a minimum 10% tax on nearly all imports, with much higher levies on goods from dozens of countries.

🎧 If the tariffs stick, it'll upend the global trading system that the U.S. built for decades and leave the country isolated from the rest of the world, NPR's Scott Horsley tells Up First . While the tariffs could bring money in to make up for the money the government will lose by extending 2017 tax cuts, Horsley says it isn't as simple as "taking money out of one pocket and putting it in the other." Tariffs will be paid disproportionately by working people, who will see higher prices for things like imported toys, shoes and winter produce at places like Walmart. Meanwhile, savings from tax cuts will primarily flow to the pockets of the wealthy. Horsley describes trading taxes for tariffs as a "reverse Robin Hood policy" that "takes money from the poor and gives it to the rich."

General Timothy Haugh, the Director of the National Security Agency and head of U.S. Cyber Command, has been fired, according to top Democrats on congressional intelligence committees, Sen. Mark Warner and Congressman Jim Himes. Several National Security Council staff members have also been fired. The New York Times and The Washington Post report that far-right activist Laura Loomer influenced the firings during a meeting with Trump. NPR hasn't independently verified this information.

🎧 Trump confirmed there were firings at the NSC but did not explain exactly why they happened, says NPR's Domenico Montanaro. Trump has also denied Loomer was the reason for the firings. However, the move highlights that Trump has a very different group of advisers around him than he did during his first term. Back then, there were more established and experienced people by his side. Now, he has moved toward people in this right-wing ecosphere of Trump acolytes and devotees, Domenico says.

It's the seventh week of Trump's second term in office, and he continues to make big headlines with his ongoing overhaul of foreign and domestic policy. From Trump the floating idea of running for a third term to Elon Musk becoming a central figure in Wisconsin's judicial race, here are four takeaways and a day-by-day look at what happened this week.

Life advice

Josh Edelson / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Cars drive under a tree toppled by wind in Ventura, Calif. on Jan. 19, 2021.

When you're behind the wheel, windy weather can come out of nowhere, leaving little time to react. Winds can be powerful enough to jostle cars, topple power lines and litter debris on the ground. Wind phenomena like dust storms can also impact your visibility. Here's some expert advice on how drivers can stay safe when it is windy and what to do if caught in dangerous conditions.

🚘 Check the weather forecast before hitting the road. If possible, delay or cancel your travel plans in the case of windy conditions.

🚘 If caught in windy weather, slow down, keep both hands on the wheel and give yourself space to maneuver and act quickly.

🚘 You can pull over and wait for the weather to pass, but do not park under trees or other objects that could fall onto your vehicle.

Weekend picks

Warner Bros. Pictures / Jack Black as Steve, Jason Momoa as Garrett and Sebastian Hansen as Henry in A Minecraft Movie, out Friday.

Check out what NPR is watching, reading and listening to this weekend:

🍿 Movies: A Minecraft Movie starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa is a goofy adventure full of blocky animals and magical macguffins. It hits theaters today alongside two other films: a gay rom-com and an anthology flick.

📺 TV: Comedian Michelle Buteau stars as Mavis Beaumont, an assistant stylist on the verge of her big break when a breakup derails her progress. Beaumont now has to rebuild her life in the series Survival of the Thickest.

📚 Books: Kiese Laymon's new children's book, City Summer, Country Summer, is about three Black boys — one from New York and the other two from Jackson, Miss. — who form a deep connection during a summer in the South. Listen to Laymon discuss the book and read excerpts with Morning Edition host Michel Martin.

🎵 Music: Scowl releases its full-length album, Are We All Angels, today. It features singles that deviate from hardcore song structures by incorporating '90s alt-rock, emo, and pop-punk elements.

🍲 Food: Nearly every culture worldwide has a steaming soup dish known for its healing properties. Try some of these recipes.

❓ Quiz: Well, at least I got over half the questions right. However … this might be my all-time lowest score. Take some time to redeem me.

3 things to know before you go

Melanie Peeples / Paul Butchart gives tours of musical landmarks all over Athens, Ga. In his hands is R.E.M.'s 1983 Murmur album, with the original trestle bridge photograph on the back cover. The bridge behind Butchart is a reconstruction, and now part of a walking and biking trail.

R.E.M. turns 45 years old tomorrow. To this day, Athens. Ga. still draws fans who want to see the band's hometown. You could say they're taking a pilgrimage. If you want to go, this is how you should spend your visit. Today marks the 50th anniversary of Microsoft, a company that helped launch the software industry. Its products like Xbox and Windows are household names, but there are others, like Zune, that you might not remember. Take a look back at five decades of Microsoft's history. Researchers at the University of Auckland in New Zealand believe they have captured the first recording of a shark making noise. It resembles a spark of electricity or a click.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

