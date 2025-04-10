What you need to know as the May 7 Real ID deadline approaches

The federal government says it will finally begin enforcing the national Real ID law starting on May 7 — for real this time, after nearly two decades of delays.

For many people, this matters most for boarding domestic flights. Non-Real ID driver's licenses and identification cards won't get you through security at U.S. airports when the law is fully enforced.

But are the millions of daily U.S. airline passengers — as well as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials who screen them — ready for the changeover?

In recent years, the federal government has set and delayed other deadlines for Real ID enforcement after realizing that not enough Americans would be ready with compliant documents, says Kyle Potter, executive editor of the travel website Thrifty Traveler.

"So they extend [the deadline] again and they push it out another two or three years, but then there's no more urgency," he said. "So this problem just keeps happening and happening and happening."

As the latest Real ID deadline approaches in less than a month, here's what you need to know.

What's happening on May 7?

On that date, federal agencies including the TSA say they will accept only state-issued driver's licenses and IDs that meet Real ID requirements, which include having applicants provide certain identifying information such as Social Security numbers.

This doesn't mean that you need a Real ID to board a domestic flight. You can still use a passport or passport card, an enhanced driver's license issued by some states, a permanent resident card or one of many other forms of ID allowed by the TSA. (Children under 18 don't need any identification to fly within the United States.)

AP / Kansas Department of Revenue / Kansas Department of Revenue This driver's license design is meant to comply with federal Real ID requirements. The star in the top-right corner indicates that it's a Real ID.

But it does mean that state-issued driver's licenses that aren't Real ID-compliant will no longer be accepted.

According to TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein, 81% of current U.S. travelers already use a Real ID license or an approved alternative form of identification, such as a passport.

Will I get turned away at the airport if I don't have a Real ID?

It's still unclear whether travelers carrying a non-Real ID license will be sent packing — or just face additional scrutiny by law enforcement.

In an FAQ on its website, the Department of Homeland Security says travelers without "a REAL ID-compliant license or acceptable alternative beginning May 7, 2025, will not be permitted through the security checkpoint."

But the TSA has said it plans to begin "phased enforcement" on May 7, though it hasn't shared details about what that means. In a federal rule published this year, the agency said it could take a "phased approach" to enforcement over two years, with the ability to issue warnings to people without Real IDs to avoid "a serious risk of operational disruption, negative public impact, and potential security vulnerabilities."

Another TSA spokesperson told member station KUT that security officers may subject travelers with non-Real ID licenses to extra screening measures.

Potter, the travel editor, said he thinks the TSA and the federal government are "trying to find a middle ground of telling people that Real ID is happening but giving them some wiggle room to avoid the kinds of mass disruptions that nobody wants in air travel."

How do I get a Real ID?

First, check to see whether you've got a Real ID already. Your driver's license or ID card is compliant with the new rules if it has one of these star markings in one of its top corners.

Otherwise, you should check with the motor vehicle agency in your state to find out how to get a Real ID.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, you'll need to provide documentation showing your full legal name, date of birth, Social Security number and lawful status, as well as two proofs of address.

But federal officials say to double-check with your state to find out exactly what documents are necessary and whether your state goes beyond the minimum federal Real ID requirements.

The fast-approaching deadline has led to a surge of applications at state DMVs from Oregon to Pennsylvania as people rush to get compliant licenses.

Why is all this happening, anyway?

The Real ID Act was signed into law in 2005 after the 9/11 Commission warned that it was too easy to obtain a driver's license in the United States.

But there have been hurdles in getting all 50 states and U.S. territories to adopt the new requirements and begin issuing Real IDs, something the federal government estimated in 2007 would cost states $11 billion to implement. More recently, issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic have caused additional delays.

It wasn't until 2020 — 15 years after the Real ID Act became law — that all 50 states became compliant with its licensing requirements.

In addition to airports, people entering certain other federal facilities and nuclear power plants will also be required to present a Real ID, the Department of Homeland Security, said.

Copyright 2025 NPR