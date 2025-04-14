Americans impacted by 2024 natural disasters may qualify for extension to file taxes

If you were affected by a disaster in 2024, you may be eligible for an automatic extension to file your taxes, according to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Typically, most Americans need to file their taxes by April 15. However, taxpayers in areas with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster declarations will have an additional two weeks to file, extending the deadline to May 1.

Due to the devastating hurricanes that ripped through much of the Southeast last year, filers in the entire states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina are guaranteed this deadline extension. This also applies to many counties in Tennessee and Virginia .

Additionally, victims of the catastrophic wildfires in Los Angeles earlier this year have until Oct. 15 to submit their tax documents. Some filers in Alaska and New Mexico qualify for extensions as well.

Tax Day can be daunting, even for the most fastidious home accountants. Late filers may incur stiff penalties, and incorrectly filed returns could trigger audits by the IRS.

For a complete list of circumstances that qualify for automatic extensions, as well as information on how to apply for an extension for other reasons, please visit the IRS website.



