Trump Middle East trip and Biden book are on political radar screen this week

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 16, 2025 at 10:27 AM CDT

Here & Now hosts Peter O’Dowd and Lisa Mullins invite Rick Klein of ABC News and Francesca Chambers of USA Today to discuss the takeaways from President Trump’s trip to the Middle East this week, what House lawmakers are likely to pass in their budget proposal, and what Democrats are saying about new claims this week about former President Joe Biden’s mental acuity as he sought re-election.

NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom

