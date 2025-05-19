Washington honors an ancient tree that survived Hiroshima

Updated May 20, 2025 at 2:27 PM CDT

Guy Joseph Guidry fondly remembers the moment he first encountered a bonsai tree, three decades ago.

Guidry spotted a cluster of the miniature trees in his neighbor's backyard in New Orleans. They were neglected, so Guidry adopted them. He became obsessed with figuring out how to care for bonsai.

"I would be late for work and didn't want to go inside," Guidry said. "I desperately wanted to learn."

He pored over books, picked up trimming tools and found mentors to help him get into the art of growing and shaping miniature trees in containers. The practice is derived from an ancient Chinese one known as penjing that was adopted by Japan.

Bonsai artists aim to realistically represent nature in the form of a miniature mature tree.

Moriah Ratner / for NPR / for NPR Guy Guidry poses for a portrait with his bald cypress bonsai, in training since 1987, at the U.S. National Arboretum during the weekend-long festival celebrating World Bonsai Day on Sunday, May 11, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

"Growing bonsai is just like growing [or nurturing] a dog or a cat or having a child. It's something you can't neglect," he said. "If you're going away a bit, and if you don't have a place where you're constantly at, if you're traveling, then it probably isn't a good idea."

On a recent spring day, Guidry walked over in his American-flag leather boots to a bald cypress he trained that's on display at the National Bonsai and Penjing Museum in Washington, D.C.

Guidry was among visitors celebrating the 400-year anniversary of the Yamaki Pine, nicknamed the "Peace Tree." It's the oldest tree at the museum, itself nestled at the National Arboretum.

But the bonsai tree's impressive age is not its only claim to fame.

Moriah Ratner / for NPR‎‎ / for NPR‎‎ The U.S. National Arboretum and the Potomac Bonsai Association celebrate World Bonsai Day on Sunday, May 11, 2025, with a weekend festival in Washington, D.C., featuring vendors offering bonsai, pre-bonsai, pots, accents, and supplies for bonsai artists.

The Yamaki Pine miraculously survived the 1945 U.S. atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima that killed around 140,000 people.

"As I understand, the Yamaki Pine was positioned in the garden near a wall, and that wall protected it just enough that it survived and continues to thrive," said Aaron Stratten, former president of the Potomac Bonsai Association.

In 1976, Japan gifted 53 trees, including the Yamaki Pine, to the United States for its bicentennial.

Moriah Ratner / for NPR‎ / for NPR‎ The Yamaki Pine became a symbol of resilience by surviving the U.S. atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima in 1945. When Japan later gifted the ancient bonsai to the country that had brought deadly devastation to its people, the tree came to also represent forgiveness, reconciliation and peace.

"So, it becomes a really interesting symbol of that renewed relationship between the United States and Japan that came from a horrible war conflict to a place of friendship," Stratten said.

The Yamaki family, well known for operating a commercial bonsai nursery in the city, had trained the Japanese white pine in a pot for several generations.

"It is the tree in this national collection that has been cared for as a bonsai for the longest amount of time, been in a pot, cared for, taken care of by people for 400 years," said Stratten, grinning ear to ear under his large straw hat during the celebration, which coincided with World Bonsai Day. "And that's an amazing thing."

Moriah Ratner / for NPR / for NPR The U.S. National Arboretum and the Potomac Bonsai Association celebrate World Bonsai Day on Sunday, May 11, 2025, with a weekend festival in Washington, D.C., featuring exhibits showcasing trees from the museum's collection and from PBA members' collections.

Curator Michael James scurries around the museum with a cart filled with greenery, dirt and tools. He stops to give curious visitors directions and quick facts about bonsai trees, which he says brings people together.

"This art form, when it's done well, it outlives you," James said, pausing to admire the Peace Tree. "This tree is a great testament to that. That is a multigenerational art. So, it's passed down. It's passed forward to others. That's how it brings people together."

