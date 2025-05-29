© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Secretary Rubio pledges to 'aggressively' revoke visas from Chinese students

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 29, 2025 at 10:51 AM CDT

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement Wednesday that the State Department “will work with the Department of Homeland Security to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields.”

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR international correspondent Emily Feng.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info