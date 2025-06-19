Inside NYC's mayoral race
Voters in New York City are going to the polls to select the Democratic nominee for mayor. It’s crowded field of 11 candidates, but much of the attention recently is on two of them. Zohran Mamdani — a little-known progressive assemblyman — is closing in on former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s lead in the New York City mayor’s race, according to the polls.
Brigid Bergin, senior reporter at WNYC, joins us to discuss.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
