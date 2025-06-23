© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Iran's options after U.S. strikes

By Greg Myre,
Michel Martin
Published June 23, 2025 at 3:18 AM CDT

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations has denounced U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear sites as "premeditated acts of aggression." What are Iran's diplomatic and military options moving forward?

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
See stories by Greg Myre
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info