The hidden costs of America's dependence on corn and soybeans

/ Storm clouds build above a corn field near Platte City, Mo. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

The Midwest is known for its productive farmland. Driving through states like Illinois, it’s easy to see why some people call this part of the country the “corn belt.”

In Illinois, 80% of the state’s farmland is used to grow corn and soybeans, but depending on those two crops comes with a price.

Karina Atkins has been investigating this for The Chicago Tribune. Her series is called “Cash Crops, Hidden Costs.” She spoke to Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR