Trump heads to NATO summit in The Hague
President Trump travels to Europe to meet with other leaders of NATO countries in The Hague, at a summit that will discuss a big boost in defense spending commitments from members.
Copyright 2025 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
President Trump travels to Europe to meet with other leaders of NATO countries in The Hague, at a summit that will discuss a big boost in defense spending commitments from members.
Copyright 2025 NPR