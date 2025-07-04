© 2025 WWNO
The GOP budget bill threatens to defund Planned Parenthood

By Katia Riddle
Published July 4, 2025 at 3:16 PM CDT

A provision in President Trump's mega spending bill defunds Planned Parenthood. The organization says 200 clinics may close. Most are in states where abortion is legal.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Katia Riddle
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

