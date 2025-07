/ President Donald Trump signs his signature bill of tax breaks and spending cuts at the White House, Friday, July 4, 2025. (Evan Vucci/AP)

We dig into specific examples of how President Trump’s huge new tax law benefits middle-class and wealthy folks more than low-income families.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill On Money.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR