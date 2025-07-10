© 2025 WWNO
Houses of worship can endorse political candidates without losing tax-exempt status

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 10, 2025 at 10:56 AM CDT

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid speaks with Ed Stetzer, dean of the school of theology at Biola University in Southern California, about a legal settlement reached this week between the Internal Revenue Service and the National Religious Broadcasters organization that allows houses of worship and other nonprofits to endorse political candidates without losing their tax-exempt status.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom

