© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep
Published July 14, 2025 at 4:01 AM CDT

The reaction from Europe as Trump threatens 30% tariffs if deal not made, Trump to meet with secretary general of NATO over Russia's war in Ukraine, the latest on the deadly floods in central Texas.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info