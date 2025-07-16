Morning news brief
Inflation picked up in June as tariffs begin to bite, how QAnon conspiracy theorists are reacting to Trump's handling of the Epstein case, Senate to debate cuts to public broadcasting and foreign aid.
Copyright 2025 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Inflation picked up in June as tariffs begin to bite, how QAnon conspiracy theorists are reacting to Trump's handling of the Epstein case, Senate to debate cuts to public broadcasting and foreign aid.
Copyright 2025 NPR