Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Volleyball coach recounts the tale of bussing 52 stranded campers to safety during the Texas floods

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 17, 2025 at 10:44 AM CDT

After deadly floods swept through Texas, so many people answered the community’s cry for help. Amanda Nicholson, an assistant volleyball coach, was one of them.

When the school district where she coaches put out a call for those who would be willing to drive buses through the floodwaters to help evacuate campers along the Guadalupe River, Nicholson didn’t hesitate. She tells Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid about driving 52 girls to safety and how she’d do it over again in a heartbeat.

NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom

