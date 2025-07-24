How to host a party on a budget as grocery prices continue to rise

/ Friends enjoy a backyard party. (Thomas Barwick/Getty Images)

Summer is the season of outdoor entertaining. But whether it’s a backyard barbeque or a kid’s birthday party, hosting a gathering can be time-consuming and stressful. And with the price of groceries increasing, planning a party can also get pricey.

Alicia Trider from Chico, California, knows the struggle. She said she likes to host weekly family dinners, but her monthly food budget is already stretched thin.

“ I’m looking for meal ideas that will feed lots of people, still be delicious, maybe even use some local foods from our farmer’s market,” Trider said, “and stay within our budget.”

All that is possible, said Melanie Turner, an event planner and founder of Living Luxuriously for Less in Florence, Alabama. Turner said the key is finding adaptable, big-batch dishes that everyone can customize and enjoy, or thinking of ways to delegate aspects of the planning process to others.

Tips for hosting on a budget from Melanie Turner

Set up a pasta bar

A pasta bar where everyone makes their own plate with their preferred ingredients is a budget-friendly way to feed a lot of people, Turner said. Whether cold pasta for the summer or warm pasta for the winter, visit farmers’ markets for seasonal vegetables. Also, she suggested offering gluten-free pasta options for folks with dietary restrictions.

Try a ‘progressive dinner’

For large families or groups of friends who live in close proximity, Turner recommended splitting up the courses of a meal. For example, the first household is responsible for the drinks, while the next handles the appetizers. Turner said this breaks up the cost so one person or household isn’t responsible for financing the entire meal.

“ You just hop from house to house,” Turner said, “and it just makes it really fun.”

Pick a theme for your event

Turner said that once you pick a theme, it narrows down the type of food and decor you have to buy. For example, she said, if your theme is ‘movie night,’ you could do a popcorn bar with a range of toppings. Popcorn is inexpensive, so the party still feels elevated and on-theme while staying under budget.

Use food as decor

Instead of buying food and decorations for your party, save time and money by using the bites you’re serving for both. Turner again used the example of popcorn on a movie night: If you have popcorn buckets or bags to serve it in, use them as centerpieces on the table, too.

Think about the off-season

If you’re thinking ahead to a seasonal event, try to buy your decorations and party supplies at a discounted rate. For example, Turner said, if you’re planning a watch party for a big football game, stock up on themed products like plates and napkins before football season starts. Or, if you have an annual Halloween party, the week after Halloween is a great time to start thinking about what you’ll need for next year and buy it when it’s discounted.

For kids’ parties, set up an activity that also serves as party prep

Kids need an activity to keep them occupied at birthday parties or other events. So, give them something to do that also takes something off your plate. Turner recommended giving each child a cupcake to decorate. It saves you time as the host, and also keeps kids busy and lets them express their creativity.

____

