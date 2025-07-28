Evangelical Christian pastor on political division and wanting to build bridges instead of walls

/ Hats reading a variety of slogans including, "Jesus is my savior, Trump is my president," are sold at a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump in Vandalia, Ohio, March 16, 2024. (Jessie Wardarski/AP)

President Trump has received a significant amount of support from Evangelical Christians.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Pastor Derwin Gray, co-founder and lead pastor of the Transformation Church in Indian Land, South Carolina, about how he thinks about leading his church through deeply divided political times. Pastor Derwin describes his church as a multi-ethnic, multi-generational, mission-shaped Evangelical church. He’s also the author of several books, including “How to Heal the Racial Divide,” published in 2022.

