© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Steve Inskeep
Published July 30, 2025 at 3:19 AM CDT

Global pressure builds on Israel to let more aid into Gaza, the EPA proposes gutting its greenhouse gas rules, an Epstein's longtime confidant says she'll speak with House lawmakers in exchange for immunity.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info