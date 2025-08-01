© 2025 WWNO
Love at first punch at Dubrows Cafeteria

By Jey Born
Published August 1, 2025 at 3:17 AM CDT

Van Harris and his wife, Shirley, grew up a block away from each other in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn. In this 2012 conversation they remember how they first met in the 1930s.

