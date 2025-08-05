An AI expert on the future of our workforce
Are policymakers profoundly underestimating the impacts of AI on the workforce? NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Erik Brynjolfsson of the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI.
Copyright 2025 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Are policymakers profoundly underestimating the impacts of AI on the workforce? NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Erik Brynjolfsson of the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI.
Copyright 2025 NPR