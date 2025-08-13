Zelenskyy: Trump pursuing Ukraine ceasefire at Putin summit

BERLIN — European leaders met virtually with President Trump on Wednesday, urging him to press Russian President Vladimir Putin for a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine before any peace talks begin. The Trump-Putin meeting is set for Friday in Alaska — without Ukraine's president at the table.

At a joint news conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Trump agreed that Russia must commit to those terms before negotiations start. Merz said Europe, NATO and Trump were "in broad agreement" on next steps — including rejecting legal recognition of Russian-occupied territory.

Loading...

Merz warned that Europe's security and democracy are at stake if Russia's invasion goes unchallenged, saying Putin could target other nations if allowed to keep land taken by force.

"The strategy is based on supporting Ukraine and putting pressure on Russia. So, if in Alaska there's no movement on the Russian side, then the U.S. and the Europeans need to increase the pressure."

Speaking later at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Trump called the meeting "friendly" and rated it "a 10." He said there's "a very good chance" of a follow-up summit with Putin and Zelenskyy "almost immediately" if Friday's talks go well — but he also warned that "very severe consequences" await Russia if there's no ceasefire deal.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images / Bloomberg / Bloomberg President Trump speaks at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 13.

Still, Trump acknowledged he doesn't believe he can stop Putin from targeting civilians, casting doubt on the chances for a quick truce.

"I've had a lot of good conversations with him. Then I go home and I see that a rocket hit a nursing home, or a rocket hit an apartment building, and people are laying dead in the streets. So, I guess the answer to that is no, because I've had this conversation."

Putin now controls nearly 20% of Ukraine, including Crimea and most of four eastern regions. He is demanding that Ukraine withdraw from remaining territory there and abandon plans to join NATO — demands Kyiv calls unconstitutional and unacceptable.

Copyright 2025 NPR