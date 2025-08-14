© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Alaskans react to Putin's visit

By Liz Ruskin
Published August 14, 2025 at 5:10 PM CDT

Alaska has a long relationship with Russia -- both positive and negative. In advance of Trump and Putin's meeting in Anchorage, we get reactions from Alaskans about the summit in their state.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Liz Ruskin

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info