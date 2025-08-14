D.C. clergy slam federal takeover: 'Fear is not a strategy for safety'

A group of prominent religious leaders in Washington, D.C. is sharply criticizing President Donald Trump's federal takeover of the District's police force, saying his rhetoric is inflammatory, dehumanizing and counterproductive to ensuring public safety.

Trump, in remarks justifying his plan to assume control of the D.C. police and deploy the National Guard, described the city as "overrun by violent gangs, blood thirsty criminals, roving mobs of youth, drugged out maniacs and homeless people." The religious leaders said such language increases the risk of indiscriminate arrests and excessive use of force.

"From the White House, the president sees a lawless wasteland. We beg to differ," the group said in a joint statement . "We see fellow human beings—neighbors, workers, friends and family—each made in the image of God."

The statement's signatories include the top leaders of regional religious groups, representing scores of Jewish, Episcopalian, Methodist, Lutheran and Presbyterian congregations in the District. One signatory is Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, the Episcopal Bishop of Washington, who challenged President Trump from the pulpit during a prayer service in January.

The D.C. religious leaders acknowledged the seriousness of crime in the city but rejected what they called "fear-based governance." They argued that true public safety comes not from what they call "political theater" or military presence, but through long-term collaboration among government, civic and private sectors.

The Trump Administration's move comes as violent crime in the district is at a 30-year low, according to statistics from the U.S. Justice Department.

The city's religious leaders also criticized Congress' refusal to release more than $1 billion in funds for programs aimed at addressing the root causes of crime, including addiction recovery services, mental health treatment, youth outreach and affordable housing.

They further condemned Trump's comparisons between his D.C. crackdown and the immigration enforcement tactics used under his administration, which have led to widespread detentions and deportations, often without due process.

"As religious leaders, we remain firm in our commitment to serve those in need and to work collaboratively toward solutions to our city's most pressing problems," the clergy said "We call on our political and civic leaders to reject fear-based governance and work together in a spirit of dignity and respect."

Copyright 2025 NPR