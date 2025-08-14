Morning news brief
Fighting escalates in Ukraine ahead of U.S.-Russia summit, new El Paso immigration detention center to start accepting migrants this weekend, President Trump to host this year's Kennedy Center Honors.
Copyright 2025 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Fighting escalates in Ukraine ahead of U.S.-Russia summit, new El Paso immigration detention center to start accepting migrants this weekend, President Trump to host this year's Kennedy Center Honors.
Copyright 2025 NPR