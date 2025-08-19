© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Classical FM will be off the air Wednesday, Aug. 20 for tower maintenance, but still available to stream online.

Looking back on Texas' history of mid-decade redistricting

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 19, 2025 at 10:53 AM CDT

A Republican-led House in Texas is pushing a mid-decade redistricting plan, with the goal of cementing Republican dominance in Congress. Democratic lawmakers staged dramatic walkouts, leaving for Oklahoma and New Mexico to deny Republicans a quorum. State troopers were dispatched to track them down.

This was not Texas in 2025; this was Texas in 2003.

Princeton University professor of history and public policy Julian Zelizer tells the story.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info