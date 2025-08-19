© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Classical FM will be off the air Wednesday, Aug. 20 for tower maintenance, but still available to stream online.

What transpired at Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 19, 2025 at 10:51 AM CDT
President Trump greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on August 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
/
President Trump greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on August 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

We debrief on President Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders with NPR’s Greg Myre.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info