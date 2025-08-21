© 2025 WWNO
Menendez brothers' parole hearings to begin Thursday

By Steve Futterman
Published August 21, 2025 at 5:58 AM CDT

A California parole board on Thursday will begin two days of hearings to determine whether Erik and Lyle Menendez, who killed their parents 36 years ago, should be set free.

NPR News
Steve Futterman

