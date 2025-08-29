© 2025 WWNO
Scrutiny of Fed Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook intensifies after third allegation of mortgage fraud

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 29, 2025 at 10:39 AM CDT

A judge held a hearing on Friday on whether to grant Federal Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook’s request to temporarily block her termination as she challenges President Trump for his decision to fire her. Trump’s firing is based on allegations that the central bank board member committed mortgage fraud.

We get the latest from Mike Regan, managing editor at Bloomberg News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom

