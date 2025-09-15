Morning news brief
The latest in the investigation into the murder of Charlie Kirk, Secretary of State Marco Rubio set to hold talks with Netanyahu amid tensions in Middle East, the biggest winners from Sunday's Emmys.
Copyright 2025 NPR
