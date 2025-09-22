© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Trump administration appoints new acting director at U.S. Census Bureau

WBUR
Published September 22, 2025 at 10:59 AM CDT

The Trump administration has installed a new acting director at the U.S. Census Bureau.

NPR’s Hansi Lo Wang reports the change came after President Trump called for the alteration of census data that affects elections for president and the U.S. House. In an email to staff, the Census Bureau said new acting leader George Cook worked as an “institutional investor and economic analyst.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
NPR News

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info