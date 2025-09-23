© 2025 WWNO
What Nvidia's $100 billion investment in OpenAI means for the AI race

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 23, 2025 at 11:07 AM CDT

Investors are cheering Nvidia’s decision to invest $100 billion in OpenAI. The maker of ChatGPT will use the money to build its artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Technology companies are now investing hundreds of billions of dollars in the race to develop artificial intelligence.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson talks about it with Mike Regan, managing editor at Bloomberg News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom

